FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old man from the Appleton area, with multiple active warrants, was taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle following two separate pursuits throughout Fond du Lac County on Wednesday.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen vehicle was traveling south on I-41, nearing Fond du Lac County.

Around 2:30 a.m. on June 28 near Lone Elm Road on I-41, a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle reportedly driving without headlights on and attempted a traffic stop.

The 22-year-old driver allegedly refused to stop and increased his speed, leading to a pursuit. Shortly after, troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and additional deputies put up a tire deflation device on I-41 near CTH OO.

However, the suspect got off of I-41 on CTH OO, avoiding the device. After continuing on CTH OO at ‘high rates of speed,’ the suspect entered Fond du Lac city limits, leading to authorities ending the pursuit.

Expecting the driver to ultimately continue his original route on I-41, deputies say they were able to locate the suspect again on I-41 near Hickory Street, leading to the second pursuit.

Authorities say the pursuit continued onto US 151, CTH D, and CTH B, before eventually coming to an end on North Barton Road, where the driver reportedly crashed at a dead end. Deputies were able to take the 22-year-old man into custody without further incident.

According to the release, the 22-year-old had two active warrants for his arrest through Winnebago County, a warrant through Probation and Parole, and a warrant through Green Lake County. Further detailing that the suspect is currently on probation for 1st-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

After an initial investigation, deputies reportedly found that the suspect had thrown a firearm out of the vehicle on Coyne Road during the pursuit. The man was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail for:

Two counts of Felony Eluding

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Authorities say the stolen vehicle was ‘moderately damaged’ when the suspect left the roadway and that no other property damage or injuries occurred during the incident.

The total distance of both pursuits spanned a distance of 20.7 miles, deputies say.

Detectives will be meeting with other investigators from multiple Fox Valley area law enforcement agencies [on Wednesday] to determine just how many crimes this suspect was involved in, and additional charges are likely. Lieutenant Nick Kahnke, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No further details about the incident were provided. Local 5 will update this story if new information is released.