APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is one step closer to naming its future superintendent.

According to the district, after several interviews with the board, they have narrowed down the pool of candidates to the following two finalists: Greg Hartjes and Cassandra Schug. Photos of Hartjes and Schug are available below.

Photo of Greg Hartjes

Photo of Cassandra Schug

These individuals are scheduled to meet once more with the Board and two advisory groups on March 8, before the winning candidate is chosen.

District officials anticipate the future superintendent will be announced by March 25.

The candidate selected to take on this new role will be replacing the current Appleton Area School DIstrict superintendent, Dr. Judith Baseman, who will be retiring on June 30.

The future superintendent’s official start date will be July 1.