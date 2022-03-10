APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Area School District (AASD) has announced its new superintendent.

According to AASD, Greg Hartjes has been selected to lead the district in the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

“Based on clear feedback from all of our stakeholders, the Board sought a collaborative leader positioned to move our district forward. Given Mr. Hartjes’ extensive leadership experience in the AASD, school finance expertise, and constant focus on what is best for our students, the Board is confident in his selection as the next Appleton Area School District Superintendent,” shared Board President Kay Eggert said on behalf of the Board,

Hartjes has reportedly accumulated 30 years working for AASD in various capacities including as:

Chief Financial Officer

Principal of Appleton West High School, Appleton Technical Academy, and Renaissance School for the Arts

Associate Principal

Math teacher

Basketball coach

And Hartjes ties to the district extend far beyond employment. Hartjes is reportedly a father to two AASD graduates and one current AASD student. His wife also holds a secretarial position in the district.

Following the announcement Hartjes shared the following statement:

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the district that has been my professional home for the past 30 years, and I certainly understand the great responsibility that comes with leading a district with 15,000 students and 2,000 staff members. I have dedicated my professional career to the children of the Appleton community, and I will continue to bring that same passion, compassion, and commitment to the students and families in the AASD in my new role as superintendent. I have had the great fortune of working with and learning from Lee Allinger during his 10 years as superintendent, Don Hietpas during his time as our CFO, and Judy Baseman during her 5 years as superintendent. Appleton is my community, it is our community, and I will do everything I can to bring our community and our school district together to provide the best possible education for our 15,000 students. They are our community’s future, more specifically, they are our future plumbers, doctors, bus drivers, nurses, teachers…and our future leaders…we have no choice but to do everything we can to help them succeed.” Greg Hartjes

Hartjes will be assuming his position effective July 1.