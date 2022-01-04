FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Area School District proposes $98 million referendum to modernize and address overcrowding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- The Appleton Area School District has proposed a $98 million referendum. “We’ve been looking at our facility needs for almost 6-years now and we looked at those needs and didn’t put a dollar amount to them,” said Greg Hartjes, District Chief Financial Officer.

Hartjes says since then they have identified the needs of the fifteen thousand students. “22 of our 27 schools are over 50-years old. We knew we had to modernize our schools and we started from there,” said Hartjes.

One of the many reasons for the high amount referendum is an overcrowding issue on the elementary level. “We had significant growth on the north part of our District in our area north of Highway 41,” said Hartjes. He adds that Huntley Elementary is at capacity.

How much would this cost taxpayers if approved? “When you spread that across our $9.5 billion dollars of property value, it would only be about $30-40 dollars a year, per $100,000 of property,” said Hartjes. The complete proposed referendum can be found here.

The District says so far there has been positive support for the proposal. The public has a number of opportunities to join focus group discussions on the topic over the next few months. You can see more on the Appleton Area School District Calendar.

A decision is expected this summer on if the proposal will move towards the ballot in November. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns