Appleton Area School District offers select schools free breakfast and lunch

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District (AASD) announced it is participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the current 2021 to 2022 school year that will include select schools.

The program is called Community Eligibility Provision and welcomes all students enrolled in select schools to participate in the program free of charge.

Eligible schools to receive free breakfast and lunch include Badger Elementary, Columbus Elementary, Highlands Elementary, Horizons Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Johnston Elementary, and Wilson Middle School.

AASD officials note that household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information.

For additional information, you are encouraged to contact foodservice@aasd.k12.wi.us or Appleton Area School District.

