Appleton Area School District postpones middle and high school fall sports

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District (AASD) along with several other districts, has announced all middle and high school fall sports will be postponed until spring 2021.

According to AASD, all students will begin the academic year in an enhanced fully virtual model on September 1, with a plan to continue analyzing data weekly with a three-week data trend being the point for re-evaluation to determine when in-person instruction can resume.

With this plan in motion, the Appleton Area School District’s fall sports seasons will be affected.

District officials say the AASD will take advantage of an alternate fall sports season opportunity for high school athletes that was recently approved by the WIAA. This means that the upcoming fall sports seasons for golf, performance teams, football, boys and girls volleyball, soccer, tennis, cross country, and swimming will be shifted to a spring timeframe.

The District adds that middle school fall sports including football, cross country, softball, and 8th-grade girls’ volleyball will be cancelled.

Appleton Areas School District shares, “While the middle school fall sports season has been cancelled, we are looking to provide co-curricular opportunities for middle-level students moving forward.”

AASD notes that it will be sharing more information within the coming weeks. Click here to find the Appleton Area School District slideshow presentation and video clip on Youtube.

