APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District (AASD) will be meeting on Monday starting at 4 p.m., to discuss its reentry plans for the upcoming school year.

During Monday night Special Meeting of the Board of Education, the AASD’s Safe School Reentry Plan will be presented for approval.

This special meeting will be available for view within this web story, on our Facebook page, and on Local 5’s Digital Center.

