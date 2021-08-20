Appleton Area School District reconsiders mask mandate, to hold special meeting Aug. 23

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As many Northeastern Wisconsin school districts consider reinstating mask mandates for the upcoming 2021-22 school year; The Appleton Area School District is following suit and debating whether the same changes should be made for its students.

On Friday, Superintendent Baseman announced the Appleton Area School District is recommending a mask mandate be approved by the Board of Education during a special meeting on August 23.

The mandate being proposed would require all students, EC-12, all district staff, and all visitors to wear face coverings while indoors within district facilities and while on district transportation. If approved, this mandate would go into effect beginning August 25.

District officials note that regardless of the outcome, wearing face coverings outdoors would continue to be optional for all students, staff, and guests. Superintendent Baseman confirms that if the mask mandate is approved, they anticipate a review of the recommended face-covering requirement with the Board at their regular meeting on October 11 to determine if and/or when this mitigation protocol should be revised.

“Keeping all students in school, five days a week for in-person learning is essential. Last year, when community rates of COVID-19 were at similar rates, we were able to keep students in school for in-person learning using required face coverings as a key mitigation strategy. Using all of the layers of mitigation tools and strategies that were proven to be effective last year while continuing to keep all students fully in-person gives us the best chance of success for students and staff,” wrote Superintendent Baseman.

