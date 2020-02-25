Appleton Area School District releases updated truancy numbers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The Appleton Area School District (AASD) has had a problem with truant students, but a new report has some promising numbers.

Truancy is down according to a new report released, Monday, by the Appleton Area School Board.

For the District in grades K through 12, truancy is around 13 percent and only 7 high schoolers were reported to be truant.

These numbers reflect new data collection that makes the distinction between tardies and truancy.

Polly Vanden Boogaard, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with AASD says, “We are making improvements and we do have students that certainly need more intervention more intense interventions, but that number is not at 27 percent. That was the big number and the big picture, but when you break it down to actual needs and those not attending school; the number looks much different.

Previously the AASD reported in January that more than 27 percent of students in Appleton high schools had five or more tardies and were classified as habitually truant.

The Appleton Area School District is hosting a community meeting at the Fox Valley Technical Center on March 31, from 8 am to 10 am.