Appleton Area School District to announce school reentry plans with meeting

Board of education for the school district to meet at 4 p.m., held virtually for public

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A special meeting will be held later today to discuss plans for the reopening of the Appleton Area School District.

The Appleton Area School District will be meeting to discuss a safe school reentry plan for students, faculty and staff to head back to school this fall semester. This news comes after both Kimberly High School and the Appleton Area School District moved to not hold in-person graduations for the class of 2020.

According to a letter sent to students and families last month, the school district said they would not be able to host an in-person graduation ceremony on August 3. A few neighboring school districts have released their plans already, with some having elementary students returning to classrooms and older grade levels moving online.

Appleton’s special meeting will be held virtually to the public courtesy of a live broadcast from the district’s YouTube channel. The meeting will be taking place later today at 4 p.m. among the board of education for the school district.