APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is once again set to provide nutritious food to children in the area during a time of the year when some kids are in desperate need of a convenient meal.

Beginning June 12, and lasting for roughly one month, the Appleton Area School District (AASD) is opening its Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) which provides free meals to children when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Officials say that free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under, and they do not need to currently attend the school or be an AASD student.

Those over the age of 18, who “are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year” may receive free meals as well, AASD’s release states.

The following locations will be serving free meals, Monday through Friday, from June 12 through July 7:

Badger Elementary School – 501 South Bluemound Drive Breakfast : 8 -8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 501 South Bluemound Drive Columbus Elementary School – 913 North Oneida Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 913 North Oneida Street Edison Elementary School – 412 North Meade Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 412 North Meade Street Dunlap Elementary School – 1000 North Mason Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 1000 North Mason Street Foster Elementary School – 305 West Foster Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 305 West Foster Street Franklin Elementary School – 2212 North Jarchow Street Breakfast : 8 -8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 2212 North Jarchow Street Highlands Elementary School – 2037 North Elinor Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 2037 North Elinor Street Horizons Elementary School – 2101 Schaefer Circle Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 2101 Schaefer Circle Jefferson Elementary School – 1000 South Mason Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 1000 South Mason Street Johnston Elementary School – 2725 East Forest Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 2725 East Forest Street McKinley Elementary School – 1125 East Taft Avenue Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 1125 East Taft Avenue Richmond Elementary School – 1441 East John Street Breakfast : 8 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 1441 East John Street Kaleidoscope Academy – 318 East Brewster Street Breakfast : 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch : 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– 318 East Brewster Street Wilson Middle School – 225 North Badger Avenue Breakfast : 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch : 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– 225 North Badger Avenue East High School** – 2121 East Emmers Drive Breakfast : 7:15 – 7:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

– 2121 East Emmers Drive West High School** – 610 North Badger Avenue Breakfast : 7:15 – 7:30 a.m. Lunch : 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

– 610 North Badger Avenue

**Only serving meals through June 30th.

No sites will be serving meals on June 19 or July 4.

There is no need to sign up or apply for the program. You can learn more about the program by clicking here. You can also view a map of AASD Schools with Summer Food Programs here.