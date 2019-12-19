Appleton awaiting response from U.S. Venture, offers $40M in payments and incentives

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Appleton says they are awaiting a response from U.S. Venture on the City’s offer of payments and incentives for the company to build a $57 million headquarters in the downtown area.

“We’re excited to make this offer to assist U.S. Venture in relocating to Appleton and be a transformational project for our downtown,” says Mayor Tim Hanna in a Thursday morning statement. “Our staff and U.S. Venture have worked hard to make this economically feasible for both sides and we are confident this offer does that.”

The City’s offer of $40 million was presented to U.S. Venture in November and does not include using property tax dollars.

In September, WFRV Local 5 brought you a story on how the move of U.S. Venture’s headquarters is contingent on building a ramp in Appleton, causing the costs to keep rising.

