Appleton awaiting response from U.S. Venture, offers $40M in payments and incentives

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Appleton says they are awaiting a response from U.S. Venture on the City’s offer of payments and incentives for the company to build a $57 million headquarters in the downtown area.
“We’re excited to make this offer to assist U.S. Venture in relocating to Appleton and be a transformational project for our downtown,” says Mayor Tim Hanna in a Thursday morning statement. “Our staff and U.S. Venture have worked hard to make this economically feasible for both sides and we are confident this offer does that.”
READ: Appleton Common Council to Move Forward with U.S. Venture Agreement
The City’s offer of $40 million was presented to U.S. Venture in November and does not include using property tax dollars.
In September, WFRV Local 5 brought you a story on how the move of U.S. Venture’s headquarters is contingent on building a ramp in Appleton, causing the costs to keep rising.
For more on that story, click here.