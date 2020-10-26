FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton axe bar to open in downtown area

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new axe throwing venue will open in Appleton later this week.

Appleton Axe, an expansion of the Green Bay Escape & Axe facility located near Lambeau Field, is set to open on Friday, Oct. 30 after completing its final inspections on Monday.

The Fox Valley location will be on West College Avenue just west of the Downtown Appleton District. It will be back-filling the former Barstolls direct space just east of Stuc’s Pizza.

There will be eight WATL certified axe throwing lanes, a beer bar, and other table games.

“We really wanted to be downtown or just west of it. Having lots of parking in front of our store was a key,” says Partner Kyle Van Abel. “Team Building and company parties are huge for us and everyone brings their own vehicles. It was also our goal to be in a location that serves the downtown district and is easy to get to for the Fox River Mall, Timber Rattler, and Champion Center districts.”

An Appleton Axe team member will guide guests on the different types of axe games and hatchets available.

“Safety is absolutely number one for us,” says Van Abel. “If we are not safe, we don’t get to stay open. There is a strict COVID policy in place along with proper axe holding. We have been open in Green Bay since last year and have had absolutely no problems at all.”

The partnership includes Kyle, Patrick Van Abel, Joe Van Abel and Tim Bruecker.

