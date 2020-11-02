Appleton Axe celebrates grand opening, ready to host socially distanced groups

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A brand-new business has opened up in Appleton that is sure to help you sharpen your skills.

Appleton Axe had their official grand opening this past Friday and they’re ready to show people a good time, taking aim at Appleton’s night life.

Call them brave, or call them straight up crazy, but the owners of Green Bay Axe have expanded their business to the Fox Valley. This now marks their second location in Northeast Wisconsin, making a swing down to Appleton.

Celebrating their grand opening this past Friday, Appleton Axe is now open and ready to make its mark on the Fox Valley’s social scene. With six caged throwing boxes and two digital throwing boxes, they can host anyone from friends and family to even work groups. Visitors can expect to see four of the boxes being utilized to allow for social distancing among groups, along with hand sanitizer and other sanitation techniques used between sessions.

Keeping in stride with their Green Bay location, they also have a game of Hammer-Schlagena and a bar offering refreshments for those working up a sweat.

“People are nervous because they’ve never thrown an axe and they have these visions, but we’re putting more and more safety items in,” says Patrick Van Abel, Partner of Appleton Axe. “On our new boards, we have the rubber drapes and that’s stuff that we’re going to continue to grow through our operation because if we’re not safe- we don’t get to stay open.”

Appleton Axe is open Wednesday through Sunday. You can check them out online right here as well as on their Facebook page.