APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bars in Appleton are getting ready to open their doors earlier than usual for the Packers London game.

For bars like Mr. Frogs, it is never open at 8:30 a.m. when the game airs, but this Sunday, it will be open at 7:30 a.m.

The bar will be having free touchdown shots and $5 margaritas.

Mr. Frogs co-owner Mikayla Jackson says, “Packers games bring tremendous value to our business on Sundays. We’re hoping to get a few people to come in, like a crowd hopefully.”

Because they typically operate in the evening, Jackson also expects to cater to a different demographic.

She says, “It’s very exciting because I love talking to different people from different backgrounds, so it’ll be awesome to see how many people come in.”

Bars, like Jack’s Apple Pub, are used to the early hours. Bartenders there also anticipate early-rising Packers fans to show up to watch the game across the pond.

Bartender Tremaine Carson says, “I think that would be great that people are willing to come, and support the bar and support the Green Bay Packers, even though the game is a little bit early and going to be in London.”