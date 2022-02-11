SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – What was previously Los Jariepos in Seymour, will soon be El Sabor Mexican Grill, as the restaurant announced the grand opening of its second location.

El Sabor Mexican Grill announced they are having their grand opening on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. The location used to be Los Jariepos which was located at 247 South Main Street in Seymour.

Now El Sabor Mexican Grill is opening their second location in Seymour. Their original location is in Appleton at 2190 South Memorial Drive.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, they give a tour of the refurbished interior of the restaurant. They also said they plan to hold specials during the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

On their website, El Sabor has multiple options to order from including classics like burritos and fajitas as well as seafood and vegetarian dishes.