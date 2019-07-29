Appleton begins storm debris cleanup

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Following strong storms earlier in July, Appleton Public Works crews are beginning to collect tree and branch debris throughout the City.

Collection started early Monday morning.

During this one-time pickup, trees must be cut to a maximum of 8 feet in length. Items larger than 4 inches in diameter do not need to be bundled.

Smaller branches, twigs, and yard waste need to be bundled or placed in lawn bags and weigh less than 45 pounds each.

Yard debris can also be taken directly to one of the two yard waste sites in the city: 2625 E. Glendale Ave. and 701 S. Whitman Ave. Both sites will be open during regular hours Friday through Monday, 9: a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Bulky overflow items will be collected as normal, opposite of your recycling week.

If you have questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 832-5580.