Appleton Best Buy, OfficeMax locations to close this fall

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An electronics store on Appleton’s east side is closing.

The Best Buy location on Lake Park Road by S. Kensington Drive will see its last day of business on Saturday, Oct. 31.

John Vomhof Jr. of Best Buy Public Relations tells WFRV Local 5 that the company decided not to renew its lease for the Appleton store.

“Customers have shown us their preference to shop at our Wisconsin Avenue store in Appleton, which is only 12 miles away from our East Appleton store and offers more in-store experiences,” he adds.

The OfficeMax location next door to the Best Buy will close on Saturday, November 14, the company tells WFRV Local 5.

