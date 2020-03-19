Appleton boy to turn Christmas light show back on to spread some cheer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton boy has decided to turn his Christmas light show back on to help spread some cheer during the coronavirus outbreak.

In December, Benjamin Thompson, a seven-year-old boy diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago, had his wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. That wish? To have his own Christmas light display synchronized to music.

According to a post in the Ben’s Wish Facebook page, Ben has decided he wants to turn the light show back on “to help offer some cheer, distraction, positive vibes and ability to get out of the house.”

Ben’s Light Show will run on Thursday, March 19, from 7-9 p.m. The show will run continuously during those two hours and will run every night until an announcement is made that they will discontinue for the season. Visitors can expect Christmas and holiday songs, pop and rock songs, and even a Green Bay Packers song.

“Obviously we ask that everyone stays in their car to enjoy the show. Ben will most likely be watching from his bedroom window every night. Also please keep in mind not to park in front of Ben’s home so that all visitors can see the show.”

Ben’s Light Show is located at N255 Rogers Lane in Appleton.

LATEST STORIES