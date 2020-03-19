Appleton boy to turn Christmas light show back on to spread some cheer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton boy has decided to turn his Christmas light show back on to help spread some cheer during the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
In December, Benjamin Thompson, a seven-year-old boy diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago, had his wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. That wish? To have his own Christmas light display synchronized to music.
According to a post in the Ben’s Wish Facebook page, Ben has decided he wants to turn the light show back on “to help offer some cheer, distraction, positive vibes and ability to get out of the house.”
RELATED: Make-A-Wish Wisconsin grants 7000th wish to Appleton boy with leukemia
Ben’s Light Show will run on Thursday, March 19, from 7-9 p.m. The show will run continuously during those two hours and will run every night until an announcement is made that they will discontinue for the season. Visitors can expect Christmas and holiday songs, pop and rock songs, and even a Green Bay Packers song.
RELATED: Packers release social media PSA on coronavirus pandemic featuring Matt LaFleur
“Obviously we ask that everyone stays in their car to enjoy the show. Ben will most likely be watching from his bedroom window every night. Also please keep in mind not to park in front of Ben’s home so that all visitors can see the show.”
Ben’s Light Show is located at N255 Rogers Lane in Appleton.
LATEST STORIES
- Is a ‘shelter in place’ order necessary in Wisconsin? Gov. Evers says not yet in COVID-19 update
- Gov. Evers issues update to gathering ban, orders closure of salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, more
- Wisconsin State Parks and Trails remain open, with some changes
- Roundy’s looking to fill up to 2,500 positions at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market locations
- Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah mayors hoping for alternative voting method ahead of April 7 election