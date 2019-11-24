Appleton business owner announces candidacy for mayor

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton business owner Dana Johnson has announced his candidacy for mayor of Appleton.

“Appleton needs a mayor that is open to listening to all sides of an issue, putting partisan politics aside to get down to business,” says Johnson.

Current Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna announced in October that he would not be running for reelection. In a press release, Johnson explained why he thinks he would be best for the job.

“As an innovative, heart-forward, proven leader, I will continue the legacy of Mayor Tim Hanna’s initiatives by keeping the best and improving the rest,” he wrote.

On his campaign website, Johnson provided the following biography:

“I grew up in a rural Wisconsin community and moved to Appleton six years ago. Born to a single mother, I learned the meaning of hard work as she worked 1, 2, 3 jobs as a server in restaurants to make ends meet. A 1st generation college student, I worked full-time while studying Social Work at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; putting myself through college and taking on the burden of student loans. I persevered and earned a Master’s degree in Social Work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“My roots are in the community social work that is at my core. I have worked in a hospital, nursing home, and community settings as a social worker. My primary work has been in the area of serving others; as an educator in the Social Work Professional Program at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and as a manager and Director of Human Services. My proven innovative and heart-forward approach to building communities, private-public partnerships, and integrity in public service has worked; as I listen to others and understand what matters most to you.

“I live in the Lawrence Neighborhood with my husband, Eric, two dogs (Alfie & Harlow), and a cat (Yikes!). Together, we own a small business.”