Appleton business stays open after greenhouse collapses due to weather

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A florist shop is open after Saturday’s high winds took down their greenhouse.

The shop of Twigs and Vines had very little damage to it but the greenhouse is a total loss however they will continue normal operations with plans to eventually rebuild the greenhouse.

Twigs and Vines owner, Judy Corrigan tells Local Five that the community came together after the damage.

Calls from other florists asking if we needed any help, you know with the coolers, people didn’t know the extent of the damage so the comunity and our cusotmers, they’ve really come out for us.

They already sold out of their summer flowers, so the greenhouse was empty when it collapsed.

Corrigan says they should have the greenhouse ready for their winter season.