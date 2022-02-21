APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A coop of chickens in Appleton are displaced after a fire around noon on Monday.

According to a release, the Appleton Fire Department was sent to a residential garage fire around 12:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of E. Park Hills Dr.

Fire officials say the initial call seemed to indicate a chicken coop behind a garage was on fire.

First responders explain that when they arrived they encountered the flames at the back of the garage and were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

There were no reported injuries. However, officials say the chickens were displaced due to the fire.

As for the cause, the department is still investigating the situation. They do estimate the damage to the building and contents is estimated at a $10,000 loss.

The Appleton Fire Department reminds residents to secure heat lamps using more than a spring clamp. They ask everyone to utilize screws or other mechanical means to secure the lamps inside animal enclosures.

