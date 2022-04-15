APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than seven years of service, Appleton Chief of Police, Todd Thomas, will be retiring.

Chief Todd Thomas confirmed with Local 5 that at the end of the year, he will be stepping down from his position. Chief Thomas has served in this role since 2015.

It has been an honor to be a member of the Appleton Police Department, but it is the perfect time for the department for me to retire in January of 2023. This advanced notice will give the Police and Fire Commission the time to do a thorough search for the right candidate, who will be blessed to work with a tremendous team. The timing is likewise helpful for the department, as we will see some additional retirements within members of our command staff in the coming years, as well as contract negotiations in 2023. I believe the next chief should be part of those contract discussions and should select their command staff. Our APD family, and our community, have been through a lot together. Some horrific and challenging times, and some exhilarating times. We have faced obstacles none of us could have predicted, and the last 7 years have shown me how professional, dedicated, and resilient the APD family is.” Appleton Chief of Police Todd Thomas

Before joining the Appleton Police Department, he helped protect Green Bay communities for over 15 years.

During this time, Chief Thomas held various positions including:

Lieutenant of Internal affairs

Investigations Division Lieutenant

Operations Division – Patrol Lieutenant

Community Police Officer

In addition to keeping Northeast Wisconsin communities safe, Chief Thomas also kept them informed.

Joining Local 5 on several early mornings to discuss important issues and topics impacting Appleton communities, Chief Thomas has provided Northeast Wisconsin with vital information to help keep them safe.

In Local 5’s most recent Community Update, Chief Thomas discussed the first-quarter crime statistics sharing that crime within city limits is starting to level out after the uptick the department saw in 2020.

And before he leaves the badge behind, Chief Thomas will also help spearhead the new Traffic Safety Unit pilot program set to start this summer. For more information about the program, click here.

Chief Thomas shared that the department has not yet started the recruiment process for the new Chief of Police.