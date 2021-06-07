Appleton Children’s Museum enters new phase, prepares for summer camps

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Build For Kids museum is looking forward to a busy summer. The museum has created a new summer camp and entered a new phase of reopening.

Outdoor discovery play will feature a variety of classes giving kids a chance to do even more hands-on learning. The camp features STEM activities that give kids more hands-on learning. The camp will be held outdoors at parks throughout Appleton.

The camps are free to the public, all campers have to do is register online.

The museum is also rolling back restrictions to allow more visitors inside. Capacity limits are now 50 and people can register to spend up to 3 hours at play stations. Safety is still a priority for them because many of their guests are a part of the vulnerable population.



For more information of summer camps and museum regulations, you can visit their website.