Appleton Children’s Parade turns to Parade of Yards amid COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Many events – including a few in Appleton – are turning to creative alternatives this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the typical annual Children’s Parade event, Appleton hosted the Parade of Yards.

Families were encouraged to stay in their cars and drive passed decorated yards.

About 40 yards participated in the event, each representing a creative undertaking by a family.

“The best part of this is really the process and putting it all together because it really encourages families to come together and work out a project and go through the process, and that’s really what we’re hoping for, that they focus on the imaginative part,” Beth Vanderloop, Director of Programs & Community Engagement with the Building for Kids, tells WFRV Local 5.

Virtual events are also taking place as part of this year’s Children’s Week.

