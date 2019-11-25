Appleton Christmas Parade: Know before you go

The 49th Annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is all set for Tuesday, November 26.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Prior to the parade, the Santa Scamper will start at 6:40 p.m.

The run will start at State Street and College Avenue; follow College to the east until it reaches N. Drew Street. It will continue north on N. Drew and end at City Park (Franklin/Park).

The parade officially kicks off at 7 p.m. Local 5 will carry the full parade on-air and online.

The route of the Christmas Parade is along College, starting at State and heading towards Drew.

The Appleton Common Council Parade policy is that no person or object may be used to reserve a location along the College parade route at any time before noon on the day of the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. After noon, people can place items along the route only if they remain with those items.

City officials say the route will block or restrict traffic on and across College from Memorial Drive east to Lawe Street from 6 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m.

The staging area for the parade is on State from College to Fourth Street as well as Fourth, Fifth, Seventh, and Eighth Streets between Memorial and Walnut Street. This area will close from 5 p.m. to about 8 p.m.

Parking meters on both sides of College from Memorial to Drew, State from Johnston St. South to Lawrence, and Lawrence from Memorial east to Superior St. will be hooded by 8 a.m. on parade day. The hoods provide free parking until 4 p.m. After this time, cars in restricted areas will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Both sides of State Street from Lawrence south to Prospect will be posted as “NO PARKING” areas. Fourth, Fifth, Seventh, and Eighth between Memorial and Walnut will also be “NO PARKING” areas.

Starting at 5 p.m., Lawrence from Memorial to Superior will become a one-way eastbound street. Vehicles will be directed to enter the one-way at Memorial and continue east following posted one-way signs. Residents and employees of businesses in the area should plan accordingly.

Vehicles with parade business will be able to pull to either side of Lawrence to conduct drop-offs. All traffic will be allowed to use the temporary Lawrence one-way.

Lawrence will return to its normal two-way traffic flow once the parade units begin moving on State shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Appleton Police will only allow traffic to cross State at Lawrence (eastbound only), Sixth (until 6 p.m.), Fourth, Jackman, and Prospect.

Starting at 5 p.m., no westbound traffic will be allowed on Lawrence from Memorial to Superior due to a temporary one-way being in place for eastbound Lawrence traffic.

Handicapped parking stalls will be located in the 100 block of S. Walnut (between Lawrence and the south alley) and the 100 block of N. Durkee between College and Johnston.