APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids.

Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.

“I think the smallest thing really makes the biggest difference because when you come from nothing, just to have something changes your life,” said Taylor Fluger, communications director of Pathways Church.

The church partnered with Operation Christmas Child to deliver Christmas gifts to boys and girls across the globe. Fluger says anyone can donate to the cause.

“You come and pick up the shoe box like the ones behind me, and you get to choose an age and a gender, and then you fill the box based on recommendations of what fits for the age and the gender of the child itself,” explained Fluger.

The boxes are located at Pathways Church and can be taken free of charge on November 13.

Once those interested return the box, officials say the church handles the rest.

“What happens is the boxes come back, and then we actually ship them through Samaritan’s Purse to children all over the world,” stated Fluger.

Those interested in participating must return the boxes to the church by November 17. Fluger says the church has a goal of filling 700 boxes.

“I think it’s super important for all of us to realize that everyone deserves joy on Christmas, and especially for children to be able to open something on Christmas if they come from a family where there may or may not be anything on Christmas morning,” said Fluger.

The church says 700 is double the number of boxes filled from last year’s operation.