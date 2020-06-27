Appleton City Hall announces available job opportunities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton City Hall announced on Saturday that it has several full-time, part-time, and seasonal job opportunities available for residents.

City Hall officials noted the jobs available include, Bus Driver, Library Clerk, Disease Intervention/Specialist Nurse, Acro/Tumbling Instructor, Dance Instructor, Election Inspector, Facility Manager II, and Reid Golf Course Laborer.

Officials stated that all information provided from the online application will be stored on a secure site and only authorized authorities will have access to the information.

City officials shared that if residents are interested in a position that is not currently available, they may still complete a job interest card and will be notified when there is a job opening.

Interest cards will be kept in the City Hall system for up to 11 months.

For more information contact City Hall at 920-832-6458 between Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or to apply for a full-time, part-time, or seasonal job, click here.

