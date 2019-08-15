Appleton classmates celebrate 70th reunion

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – A special group of octogenarians celebrated their 70th high school reunion at Touchmark in Appleton.

Back then, Appleton only had one high school and the cities population was half of what it is today.

Several members of the class of 1949 that have remained in touch throughout the years all found themselves living near each other in the Touchmark Retirement Community.

When staff learned of the special connection they began planning to host the classes 70th reunion in their Garden Dining Room.