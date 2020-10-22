Appleton Common Council pass resolution to reimagine Halloween, urging residents to avoid person-to-person contact

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Common Council passed a resolution for residents to reimagine Halloween trick-or-treating this year by adhering to the specific guidelines of the Appleton Health Department.

The Appleton Common Council says the previously established trick-or-treating hours on Oct. 31, will remain in place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., however, the resolution passed on Wednesday night is urging that those who plan on participating avoid person-to-person contact.

The City of Appleton is recommending residents and visitors follow the following safety guidelines:

Stay home if you are sick, and do not hand out candy if you are sick. If you are waiting on test results and/or in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, do not participate.

Trick-or-treat with your household only. Do not co-mingle with other children and households.

Practice social distancing from people that are not in your household.

Wear a face covering under your Halloween costume that covers both your mouth and nose.

Do not directly hand out candy; instead, offer goodie bags or spread out candy on a table for grab-and-go.

Use hand sanitizer often, before eating, and after coughing/ sneezing.

Avoid public interaction with high-risk groups including people over 60 years old and those with underlying health conditions such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, pregnancy, etc.

Officials add that if you are a high-risk individual you can follow trick-or-treating tradition by leaving your porch light off to avoid public interaction.

“We promoted these precautions rather than just saying ‘no’ to Halloween,” Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht said in a memo to the Safety & Licensing Committee. “Limiting trick-or-treating to just family household members takes a balanced approach, which also addresses the mental health needs of our children and families.”

The City of Appleton is offering alternative Halloween activities, such as encouraging its residents to decorate their homes for Halloween. Residents can then register their home at the City’s “Spooktacular Halloween Decorations” website at //www.appleton.org/residents/halloween-2020, and others can drive around with household members to view these decorations from their car.

