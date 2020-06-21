Appleton Community Catalyst serves families in need with free farmers market

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Community Catalyst was serving the community and families in need with a free farmers market on Saturday.

The two-part 12 hour event began at 7 a.m. with the group accepting donations from the community until 1 p.m.

Community Catalyst members say during the donation period they were able to gather 327.5 lbs of produce and 1,007 of other grocery items to be delivered to families in need.

After all the donations were collected, the free farmers market opened from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., however, due to the rain, Community Catalyst team members say they weren’t able to reach as many families as they anticipated.

A few raindrops didn’t stop the group from continuing its mission to serve the community.

The group says they will be delivering free groceries to any family in need until Monday and have already donated to several local organizations including, Pillars Inc., Harbor House, Christine Anne Domestic Crisis Center, and World Relief Fox Valley.

The Appleton Community Catalyst says that if you are or know a family in need that would benefit from this service to contact them.

