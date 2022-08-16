APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton alderman organized a community meeting Monday night to discuss mental health issues and resources after an officer-involved shooting left one dead in a normally quiet Appleton neighborhood.

Alderman Nate Wolff said he wanted to make sure his constituents were doing okay after this traumatic event happened in their neighborhood.

He invited community members to St. John United Church of Christ to talk about mental health and community resources available for those who struggle. About 25 people attended the meeting.

The group also discussed ways to handle loneliness and depression and how they could all come together to help each other get through tough times. Wolff also asked the group how local government officials can best relay important information to their constituents and encouraged people to get to know their neighbors.

A Local Five News reporter was in the neighborhood where the shooting happened this weekend and people living there told him that the neighborhood is normally calm and peaceful and that they were shocked that something like this happened here.

Friday night police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1500 Block of N. Birchwood Avenue in Appleton. Police said they tried to negotiate with a man carrying a handgun but eventually fired their weapons killing the man.

“Getting resources like Harbor House (domestic abuse resource center in Appleton) and the new number out there 988 (suicide hotline number) and bringing this community together and getting it to grow is very important to me,” said Alderman Nate Wolff.

Wolff said he didn’t invite representatives from the Appleton Police Department to the meeting because the investigation into what happened with the officer-involved shooting is still active.

Linda Patzke lives in Pittsville, Wis., but said as soon as she saw that the meeting was taking place on Monday evening in Appleton she knew she had to attend.

“Let’s be able to share it and talk about it (mental health) and stop pretending that everything is just okay,” said Patzke. “Let’s have these supportive groups a safe place to talk about hard things.”

Police also confirmed that there was a domestic incident in an apartment building on Pershing this weekend just a few blocks away from where the officer-involved shooting took place