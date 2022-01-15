Appleton community mourns death of former, retired deputy chief

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton community is mourning the death of former and retired Appleton Fire Department Deputy Chief, Bob Otis.

On Friday, the department announced via Facebook that retired Deputy Chief Bob Otis had passed.

Former Deputy Otis joined the Appleton Fire Department in 1952 and served valiantly for 34 years until his retirement from the department in 1986.

Shortly after the announcement of his passing, Appleton community members flooded the comment section sharing their support and prayers for Deputy Otis and his family.

The Facebook post read: