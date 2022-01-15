FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton community mourns death of former, retired deputy chief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton community is mourning the death of former and retired Appleton Fire Department Deputy Chief, Bob Otis.

On Friday, the department announced via Facebook that retired Deputy Chief Bob Otis had passed.

Former Deputy Otis joined the Appleton Fire Department in 1952 and served valiantly for 34 years until his retirement from the department in 1986.

Shortly after the announcement of his passing, Appleton community members flooded the comment section sharing their support and prayers for Deputy Otis and his family.

The Facebook post read:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Deputy Chief Bob Otis. DC Otis was hired to the department on February 4, 1952 and retired on January 6, 1986.RIP Chief Otis.”

Appleton Fire Department

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th