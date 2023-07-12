APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In recognition of the City of Appleton’s commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for residents of all ages, particularly older adults, AARP designated Appleton as an “Age-Friendly Community” in 2022.

Appleton is conducting a survey to gather valuable insights and prioritize the needs and preferences of older adults in their planning and decision-making processes.

The goal is to promote healthy aging and enhance the quality of life for all residents.

The survey is open to any Appleton resident over the age of 18.

Those interested in taking the survey can click here.