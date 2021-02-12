Appleton considers renaming Lincoln Elementary to honor former principal Ronald Dunlap

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton’s Lincoln Elementary may very soon have a new name, to honor a longtime educator Ronald Dunlap.

“Ron always carried himself with dignity and respect,” Appleton Area School District Chief Financial Officer Greg Hartjes told Local 5, “and that was his motto for everything he did and what he expected from his students and staff.”

Dunlap worked with the Appleton Area School District for years, 16 of them as an elementary principal.

After he passed away in 2019, a committee was formed to discuss how to properly honor him.

“Ultimately the committee decided they wanted to name a school after Ron,” Hartjes explained, “and the school that made the most sense was obviously the school that he had been at for 16 years as a principal, which is Lincoln Elementary.”

The school was named for Abraham Lincoln, the country’s 16th President.

“For many years, our district named schools after national figures,” Hartjes said, “but over the last 30 years, we’ve changed to now wanting to honor those who have more of an impact here in Appleton and who are more tied to the community.”

No everyone is on board with the change.

Friday morning, Local 5 published a story on Facebook about the proposed change.

That post garnered more than 100 comments and counting.

Community members leaving notes like “Crazy” “Why? Doesn’t the district have more important things to discuss?” and “Leave it.”

Despite the proposed change, district officials say this school will remain home to the Lincoln Lions.

“We do understand the historical significance of Lincoln,” Hartjes said, “and we don’t want to drop the Lincoln name from the school, so it would be the Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School, Home of the Lincoln Lions.”

If the proposal goes through, Dunlap’s name will forever be attached to the Lincoln Lions.

“He means a lot to everybody in the community,” Hartjes said. “He’s done a lot of very, very impressive things in our community and in our state, and so we really wanted to find a way to honor him.”

The AASD Board of Education would like to hear from students, staff, families, alumni, and community members.

They ask to submit this form by 4:00 p.m. on Feb 19.

According to officials, The name change will be considered and voted on at the Board of Education Meeting on Feb. 22.