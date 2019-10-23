Appleton considers use of traffic circles for first time

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The city of Appleton is considering using traffic circles for the very first time.

The 12 foot diameter circles would be part of the city’s plan to reconstruct a section of Glendale Avenue between Richmond and Mason Streets.

Unlike roundabouts that the city is already using, traffic circles are placed in the center of the intersection to reduce traffic speed more than prevent traffic crashes.

City engineers met with representatives from Madison where dozens of traffic circles are already in use.

That city has reported a 10 percent reduction in speeds on streets where traffic circles have been added.

The city’s municipal services committee will consider the proposal during a meeting in mid-November.

The Glendale Avenue street project is scheduled for 2021.