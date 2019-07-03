Appleton continues long-standing tradition with fireworks show

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Appleton is once again celebrating Independence Day one day early with the Festival Foods Fireworks.

The Appleton Area Jaycees have put on the fireworks show for tens of thousands of onlookers for over 80 years, and that tradition is continuing in 2019. The family-friendly celebration will include children’s activities, inflatables, live music, and of course, a spectacular fireworks performance to cap off the night.

Proceeds for the event will support the Jaycees’ yearlong charitable efforts, which include buying Christmas gifts for children in need.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Memorial Park, with the fireworks show expected to start at 9:45 p.m.