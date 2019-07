APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton continued its long-standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day a night early with their fireworks show.

For more than 80 years the Appleton Area Jaycees have put on the show for thousands and thousands of spectators.

The event also featured live music from the band Boogie and the Yo-Yos and family-friendly fun such as face-painting, inflatables, and lots of activities.

Proceeds from this show will support the Appleton Area Jaycees Christmas shopping event.