APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton-based contractor received its second citation within a six-month time frame for exposing workers to deadly fall hazards.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Apple Roofing Solutions LLC has been cited for providing unsafe working environments for its employees. This is the company’s second citation in six months.

The company was first cited back in June of 2021 after a U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspector noticed that workers at a Neenah job site weren’t properly trained and didn’t have the necessary equipment to do their job safely.

OSHA allegedly proposed $21,140 in penalties for that citation.

Then, in November of 2021, the Appleton-based company was cited yet again for failing to provide fall protection equipment and proper safety training to six workers that were working atop a two-story Algoma duplex.

OSHA proposed penalties totaling $49,722 for this second citation.

“Apple Roofing Solutions continues to show a flagrant disregard for the safety and well-being of its workers, and the law. Fall hazards make roofing work among the construction industry’s most dangerous jobs and among OSHA’s most frequently cited hazards,” said OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton. “While this company seems willing to ignore the dangers of falls and the potential for serious injuries, debilitation or worse, OSHA will hold Apple Roofing Solutions, and other employers like them, accountable for failing to meet the legal requirements to provide safe working conditions.”

In addition to the most recent citations, officials confirmed that the company has a history of failing to protect its roofing workers as they were reportedly cited for similar hazards in 2017 and 2018.

Apple Roofing Solutions LLC has yet to pay the OSHA penalties issued in June 2021.