APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department posted on their Facebook about a recent incident where authorities and a credit union employee stopped an elderly person from getting scammed.

Officials say that an officer was sent to a local credit union after a bank representative had concerns about a patron that was possibly being scammed. The patron reportedly arrived at the credit union with printed-off instructions that detailed how to transfer a ‘very large sum’ of money to a suspicious bank account.

After the officer spoke with the employee and the person involved, it was clear that it was a scam. The scammer reportedly had some banking information and moved money around in the victim’s accounts.

The credit union already helped with returning the money to the original accounts and closing any ‘compromised accounts’. They also created new accounts and froze access to the online banking accounts until a new password could be created.

The responding officer helped educate the victim about common online scams. It was also mentioned that after they learned about some concerns regarding the victim’s memory, other safeguards were talked about to prevent similar things from happening in the future.

The Appleton Police Department wanted to give recognition to the credit union representative who alerted the officers and helped get the victim’s finances restored.