Appleton Credit Union honored for 2020 Crime Victim Award after robbery

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Capital Credit Union is being honored with the 2020 Crime Victim Service award after they were robbed.

According to a release, Capital Credit Union was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men at its former location near Calumet Street and Schaefer Street in Appleton on Sept. 13, 2017.

Authorities say the robbery began with one masked man pointing a gun at two of the tellers who were working and left with over $20,000 in cash.

The robbers were assisted by a getaway driver who took the police on a high-speed chase away from Appleton and ultimately abandoned their escape car at the Mid Valley Golf Course near De Pere.

The Appleton Police Department says when they were investigating the crimes they uncovered surveillance video from a Madison area mall.

Officers say three men were observed making several purchases and one man was observed throwing large amounts of money in the air in a mall store.

Calumet County Circuit Court prosecuted and convicted three men for the bank robbery:

Jayvon Flemming

Kenny Furdge

Patrick Jefferson

Authorities say Jayvon Flemming and Patrick Jefferson were each found guilty of Armed Robbery as a Party to a Crime at trial in Calumet County Circuit Court. Kenny Furdge plead no contest to Armed Robbery as a Party to a Crime.

All three individuals were sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison system.

The award comes from the Wisconsin Victim Witness Professionals Association (WVWP) who promotes victims’ rights and honors crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

WVWP says each year they recognizes individuals and businesses for their outstanding service to crime victims.

This year, they say more than 40 people and organizations were nominated for their efforts to advocate for victims, seek justice, bring attention to survivors’ concerns, and create new resources and services for those whose lives have been impacted by crime.

Capital Credit Union was presented with their award on Dec. 9, 2020, at the new Capital Credit Union branch, located near Calumet Street and CTH N in Darboy.

“The Capital Credit Union went above and beyond expectations to fulfill their motto: Do the Right Thing. From the top-down, Capital Credit Union supported its people in a time of serious tragedy. We are pleased to present an outstanding local business with this well-deserved award, ” says District Attorney Nathan Haberman during the award presentation.

DA Haberman also noted that Jayvon Flemming and Patrick Jefferson are presently appealing their convictions.