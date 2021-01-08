Appleton DEI coordinator Karen Nelson accepts new job, City looks to fill vacancy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s current Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator has accepted a new position with Rogers Behavioral Health based in Oconomowoc, Wis.

According to a release, coordinator Karen Nelson’s last day is scheduled to be Jan. 18, before she starts her new job as Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI).

Nelson’s began her career as Appleton’s Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator in July 2017.

The role was created in 1997 with an early focus on improving relations between the City and the growing Hmong refugee population.

“While I love my job and hate to leave The City of Appleton, in these challenging times, I feel drawn to ensure the number one human need following the COVID-19 pandemic, that is top-notch mental health services, reaches more diverse communities across Wisconsin and throughout the United States,” says Nelson.

Mayor Jake Woodford announced that the vacancy is scheduled to be posted as quickly as possible for the Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator’s responsibilities, which have grown over the years.

Council members say the new DEI Coordinator will continue leading the City’s work with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE) network, as well as implementing programs to assist other federally protected classes.

“In order to be a community that serves people equitably, focus and a daily commitment to the work are needed – that is what having a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Coordinator is all about,” says Mayor Woodford.

Mayor Woodford plans to gather input from community partners who represent various, diverse groups in Appleton and welcomes input from the public on this process.

“We are grateful to Karen Nelson for her service to our community, and for moving this work forward in important ways,” adds Mayor Woodford.