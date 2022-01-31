Appleton Downtown Inc. gets ready for Death by Chocolate

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Downtown Inc. is hosting the 19th Annual Death by Chocolate event. The event happens every year around Valentine’s Day weekend and gives people a chance to taste multiple desserts.

Death by Chocolate features 22 local business. There is an East and West route; each route has 11 businesses. Last year, the event was featured to go boxes to ensure everyone was safe. This year, people will be able to go inside the local businesses and enjoy the sweet treats.

Tickets for this year’s event are still available online or people can purchase tickets at Appleton Downtown Inc.’s office, 333 W College Ave. The event gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 12th. Also, they are hosting their Public Market on that day. For more information on the upcoming events, you can visit their website.