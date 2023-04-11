APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Downtown, Inc. (ADI) announced it is kicking off this year’s summer with a brand-new event.

In a release, ADI says the new event will be the Light the Night Market and will be presented by Fox Communities Credit Union.

The event is expected to have local entertainment, cultural partners, and local vendors. In partnership with Mile of Music, the event will also feature a number of musical performances.

The event is added to a list of events ADI will hold this summer which includes the Heid Music Summer Concert Series, the Downtown Appleton Farm Market, and Lunchtime Live on the Road.

The Light the Night Market is set to kick off the summer season on May 19 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.