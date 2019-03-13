UPDATE: Driver’s Ed teacher found guilty of child enticement

THURSDAY 9/5/19 4:21 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fox Valley driver’s education teacher has been found guilty of child enticement, according to Outagamie County Court Records.

Charles Rodgers, 71, was taken into custody on March 12 for attempted child enticement, attempted sexual assault by a school member, and attempted exposing a child to harmful narrations.

Rodgers was found guilty of child enticement, but the other charges were dismissed.

He was employed by a local driving agency in Appleton that works with area schools to provide driving services. The female victim was having contact with Rodgers through text messaging and social media messaging.

WEDNESDAY 3/13/19 4:02 p.m.

Local 5 reached out to the two driving schools in Appleton. Drivers Education of the Fox Cities said they did not employ Charles Rodgers. Tri County Driving School Inc. said they had no comment and hung up before further questions could be asked. Appleton Police believe that Tri County Driving School were not aware of Rodgers alleged behavior.

Appleton Police Department School Resource Officers investigated this complaint and were able to intervene before Rodgers had contact with the student.

