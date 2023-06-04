APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Saturday evening fire at an Appleton duplex has left the residence uninhabitable, and authorities say the estimated damage is valued at $175,000.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 2700 block of East Theodore Lane around 10:50 p.m. on June 3.

First arriving crews found the attached garages of both units with significant fire showing. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, both units were also searched for any people.

Authorities say that no one was injured during the incident. However, both units of the duplex are now uninhabitable due to the fire.

In total, the fire was under control within 30 minutes. The cause has not been determined and the incident is still under investigation.

Damage to the building and its contents is estimated to be $175,000, the release noted.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms monthly. More information on smoke alarm best practices can be found here.