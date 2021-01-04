Appleton duplex faces $40,000 in damages due to fire

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton duplex is facing an estimated $40,000 in damages after an early morning residential fire on Monday.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, at around 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a duplex located in the 500 block of N. Bateman in Appleton for reports of the building being filled with smoke and the fire alarms sounding.

Upon arrival, the first fire crew reports having encountered smoke coming from the first floor.

Officials then ensured all occupants were out of the duplex and managed to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Authorities report the damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $40,000, mainly due to smoke.

The fire is currently under investigation at this time and a cause has not yet been determined.

