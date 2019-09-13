Appleton East High School band to take part in D-Day event in France

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Appleton East High School band has been chosen to be the official musical ensemble of the 2020 D-Day events in Normandy, France in June of 2020.

The band was chosen by Historic Programs, a not for profit organization committed to remembering people, places and events that have shaped the world, and by the D-Day Commemoration Committee.

The band will perform in the D-Day Memorial Parade on June, 6th 2020.

The school is hoping to send 200 high school band students to this historic event and will be doing a series of fundraisers throughout the school year.

For more information https://east.aasd.k12.wi.us/