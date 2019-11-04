Appleton Escape Room becomes sensory certified

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Escape Room Wisconsin in Appleton has become one of the first escape rooms in the nation to become certified sensory inclusive.

The business partnered with a non-profit called Kulture City who helped guide the entire staff through the certification process.

Kulture City also provides special sensory bags that allow guests access to items like noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools and non-verbal cue cards at no extra cost.

Signs posted throughout Escape Room Wisconsin alert guests who may have autism, P.T.S.D. or other similar conditions before entering an escape.

For more information on Escape Room Wisconsin head to: https://www.escaperoomwisconsin.com/

To learn more about Kulture City and their programs: https://www.kulturecity.org/